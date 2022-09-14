.
Egypt’s state buyer to require wheat suppliers to register in new exchange: Document

An Egyptian farmer holds a handful of freshly harvested wheat grains during the launch of the Government's local wheat harvest at a field in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017. (Reuters)
An Egyptian farmer holds a handful of freshly harvested wheat grains during the launch of the Government's local wheat harvest at a field in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, Egypt. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Cairo

Egypt’s state grains buyer will require wheat suppliers to register with the country’s commodities exchange before November, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The General Authority for supply Commodities (GASC) added in a letter sent to traders that it will not buy from unregistered suppliers from the start of November.

Traders contacted by Reuters did not immediately understand what the circular meant and whether global suppliers or their local agents would be required to register.

Egypt’s supply ministry and GASC were not immediately available for comment.

Egypt’s new commodities exchange was set to start full operations in 2022.

