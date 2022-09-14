Egypt’s state buyer to require wheat suppliers to register in new exchange: Document
Egypt’s state grains buyer will require wheat suppliers to register with the country’s commodities exchange before November, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The General Authority for supply Commodities (GASC) added in a letter sent to traders that it will not buy from unregistered suppliers from the start of November.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Traders contacted by Reuters did not immediately understand what the circular meant and whether global suppliers or their local agents would be required to register.
Egypt’s supply ministry and GASC were not immediately available for comment.
Egypt’s new commodities exchange was set to start full operations in 2022.
Read more: Egypt’s GASC directly buys 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat: Ministry
-
Egypt’s GASC directly buys 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat: MinistryEgypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), directly purchased 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on August 22, the ... Middle East
-
Egypt’s deal to buy Indian wheat at $400 per tonne stands: Supply ministerEgypt’s supply minister said on Monday an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although the grain had ... Economy
-
Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months: Supply ministerEgypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday, adding that the ... Economy
-
Egypt stands to receive $600 mln in wheat import, silo funding from World Bank, EUEgypt stands to access more than $600 million from the World Bank and the European Union to improve its wheat silo system and support government wheat ... Middle East
-
Egypt procures 1.75 mln tons of local wheat so far this seasonEgypt has procured 1.75 million tons of local wheat since the start of its harvesting season, a senior Ministry of Agriculture official said on Sunday ... Economy