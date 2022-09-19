International Holding Co. acquires 15 pct stake in healthcare group Burjeel Holdings
International Holding Company (IHC), the diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, announced on Monday a direct acquisition of a 15 percent stake in Burjeel Holdings, the leading regional private healthcare group, in one of the biggest deals in the Gulf’s healthcare sector in recent years.
The acquisition aims to scale and diversify IHC’s investment in the healthcare sector locally and regionally, which will create a thriving commercial ecosystem for the healthcare industry for the benefit of broader community and shareholders, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Commenting on the acquisition, Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer of IHC, said, “We continue to see a tremendous opportunity to invest in mission-driven organisations like Burjeel Holdings. We are very pleased with Burjeel’s progress in expanding its market positions beyond the UAE. Undoubtedly, this new acquisition will add great value to our strong growth platform.”
Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is the leading private healthcare services provider in the UAE, with a growing presence in the GCC. The group continues to set new benchmarks for healthcare delivery and patient outcomes, with state-of-the-art facilities and world-class service standards.
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We are thrilled to join a solid organization with such a broad and complementary set of capabilities. Having IHC onboard has a solid strategic rationale for us, as it will have a transformative impact through the addition of new capabilities, capital, and access to new markets. This is an exciting time of growth for Burjeel Holdings.”
Burjeel Holdings will operate nearly 60 assets catering to all socio-economic segments across a range of brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospital, LLH Hospital, Lifecare Hospital, and Tajmeel. Its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, is the largest private hospital in the UAE and the only ESMO-accredited center.
In addition to having renowned world-class ceners of excellence, Burjeel Holdings consolidates the largest diagnostic network in the UAE and the largest comprehensive cancer center in the nation. The newly launched holding company also brings under its umbrella the largest orthopaedic practice and leading mother and child care provider in the UAE.
Read more: UAE health firm Burjeel plans Saudi expansion as IPO nears
-
UAE health firm Burjeel plans Saudi expansion as IPO nearsUnited Arab Emirates healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings, established under VPS Healthcare, on Wednesday announced plans to expand into Saudi Arabia ... Economy
-
Saudi Ministry of Health call center gets over 8 million calls in H1 2022Saudi Arabia’s 937 call center received over eight million calls in H1 2022 with a satisfaction average of 89.56 percent, the official Saudi Press ... Gulf
-
New opportunities in Saudi healthcare infrastructure attract increased investmentsLooking at the substantial opportunities for investors and developers in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, Dubai-based Gulf Islamic Investments LLC ... Economy
-
Leading Gulf professionals discuss health governance and climate adaptation in DubaiFuture healthcare and governance policies and plans were discussed on Wednesday at the Harvard Business School GCC Alumni Club’s Crossroads GCC Future ... Healthy Living
-
Gulf Capital buys majority stake in US health tech firms for $60 mln, plans to expandAbu Dhabi-headquartered Gulf Capital announced on Tuesday the acquisition of two healthcare technology companies in the United States for $60 million, ... Technology
-
Aster DM Healthcare partners with Roche Diagnostics for GulfAster DM Healthcare has become biotechnology firm Roche Diagnostics’ strategic partner in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, the ... Gulf
-
India’s Ayurveda healthcare tradition strikes chord with Gulf patientsAyurveda, an ancient health care tradition that has been practiced in India for few thousand years, are luring Gulf Arab nationals who have been ... Healthy Living