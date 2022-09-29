Saudi unemployment falls to 9.7 percent in second quarter of 2022

Unemployment in Saudi Arabia among citizens fell to 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a downward trend in joblessness among Saudis.



The rate of joblessness among citizens fell from 11.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021, and eased 0.4 percentage points quarter on quarter according to data from the General Authority for Statistics published on Thursday.



Overall unemployment in the Kingdom stood at 5.8 percent in Q2, down from 6.6 percent a year earlier.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Workforce participation among female citizens is also on the rise; unemployment in this category fell to 19.3 percent in Q2, down from 22.3 percent in the year-ago period, making up almost 36 percent of the Saudi labor force.



Major sectors that have recorded growth in jobs for Saudis include technology and communications, tourism and logistics, in line with Vision 2030 objectives to grow non-oil sectors of the economy.



Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s port authority signs $239 million of deals to improve country’s ports

Advertisement

In photos: Saudi fashion designers showcase unique collections at Milan Fashion Week

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region