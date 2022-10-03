Saudi Arabia’s SRC extends mortgage benchmark maturity to to boost home ownership
The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co (SRC), the Saudi equivalent of US mortgage finance business Fannie Mae, said on Monday that it has extended to 30 years the maturity on its benchmark for mortgages in the Kingdom.
The long-term fixed rate (LTFR) benchmark previously had a maximum eligible tenor of 25 years.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“SRC will further support the development of a robust mortgage market in the Kingdom, providing longer term liquidity to primary originators,” the firm, fully owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said in a statement.
“It will allow lenders in the Kingdom more flexibility and the ability to offer more sustainable mortgage solutions to borrowers.”
The increased tenor will allow mortgage originators “to accelerate the delivery of affordable home financing thereby increasing home ownership among Saudi citizens, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030’s homeownership program,” Fabrice Susini, SRC’s chief executive, said in the statement.
Vision 2030, the ambitious economic agenda spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the economy off oil, aims for 70 percent of Saudi families to own homes by 2030. Susini told Reuters in March that roughly 62 percent of Saudis owned homes.
Read more: Saudi Vision 2030 unleashed $1 trln projects in real estate, infrastructure: Analysis
-
Saudi real estate and infrastructure projects topped $1.1 trillion since 2016The total value of Saudi Arabia’s real estate and infrastructure projects has exceeded $1.1 trillion since the launch of Vision 2030 reforms in 2016, ... Property
-
Saudi Arabia allows non-Saudis to invest in real estate funds in Mecca, MedinahThe Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow capital market institutions to accept subscriptions of non-Saudis in ... Economy
-
Saudi real estate market expanding at ‘unprecedented rate,’ mortgages up 10-foldSaudi Arabia’s real estate market experienced exponential growth with residential mortgages up ten-fold in H1 2021 compared to its corresponding ... Gulf
-
Saudi Vision 2030 unleashed $1 trln projects in real estate, infrastructure: AnalysisSince its inception in 2016, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program – which aims to diversify the country’s economy – has unleashed real estate and ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia real estate market showing signs of COVID-19 recovery: ReportSaudi Arabia’s real estate market has begun to show an overall improvement in business activity following a downturn caused by COVID-19, a report ... Economy
-
Saudi Arabia introduces 5 pct ‘Real Estate Transaction Tax’Saudi Arabia will impose a new five percent tax on real estate transactions, according to a Royal Decree by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, state news ... Property