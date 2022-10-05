Banker Andriy Pyshnyi set to become Ukraine’s central bank head, lawmaker says
Former bank executive Andriy Pyshnyi is set to be appointed chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine following Kyrylo Shevchenko’s resignation as central bank chief, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.
The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, first deputy of parliament’s finance, tax, and customs policy committee.
Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons in a Facebook post.
“So that there is no lengthy guessing on when and who: Andriy Pyshnyi will become the new head of the (National Bank of Ukraine),” Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said Pyshnyi was likely to be appointed later this week.
Pyshnyi, 48, is the former head of Ukraine’s Oschadbank and has helped advise the government on implementation of sanctions against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, and Moscow’s ally Belarus.
