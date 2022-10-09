Ukraine’s economy shrank by 30pct in 2022 due to bad weather, Russian shelling
Ukraine’s economy shrank by an estimated 30 percent in the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, largely due to Russia’s invasion, the economy ministry said on Saturday.
Bad weather in September that slowed the pace of harvesting also played a role, as did interruptions in supply from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the facility.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Exports in September jumped by 23 percent from August to their highest level since the war started in February, helped by an internationally brokered deal allowing the shipment of grain from Black Sea ports.
“The situation at the front improved in September, but the enemy continued shelling Ukrainian territory, which put pressure on business sentiment and logistics,” the ministry said.
“Further destruction of production facilities, infrastructure and residential buildings,” as well as uncertainty over how long the war would last, were hindering development and postponing the recovery, it said.
In July, Ukraine’s central bank said the economy could shrink by a third in 2022 and was expected to grow between 5 percent and 6 percent in 2023 and 2024.
Read more: Ukrainian grain reaches Spain by train
-
Russian divers to examine damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge key to Russia’s warRussian divers were to examine on Sunday the damage left by a powerful blast on a road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that is a prestigious symbol of ... World News
-
At least 12 killed, dozens hurt in Zaporizhzhia city shelling: Region’s governorAt least 12 people were killed and 49 hospitalized, including six children, as a result of shelling in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, ... World News
-
Rail traffic restarts on Crimea bridge damaged by blast: Russian operatorRail traffic on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland resumed after a blast damaged the structure on Saturday, its operator said in a ... World News
-
Russia names new commander of its forces engaged in UkraineRussia on Saturday appointed a new general to lead the Ukraine offensive after Moscow suffered a series of military setbacks that triggered criticism ... World News
-
Ukrainian grain reaches Spain by trainRail wagons loaded with grain from Ukraine have arrived in Spain, the government said Saturday, part of a pilot project to explore the viability of ... World News
-
Germany says NATO must do more to defend against Putin’s ‘delusions of grandeur’NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because ... World News