UK’s Kwarteng sticks to tax plan saying he’s ‘not going anywhere’

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said he’s “not going anywhere, vowing to press on with his economic strategy, even as he comes under intense pressure to reverse chunks of a tax-cutting package announced last month.

“Our position hasn’t changed,” Kwarteng said on Thursday in a pooled television interview in Washington, where he’s attending a meeting of the International Monetary Fund. “We are totally focused on delivering the growth plan.”

Kwarteng’s comments come even as British officials are privately drafting options for how they might U-turn on parts of the economic strategy announced on September 23, according to a person familiar with the matter. That package was the largest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century and sparked a sell-off in the pound and gilts.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing strong calls from her own Conservative Party to change course in a bid to restore credibility with financial markets.

