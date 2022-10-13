Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng addresses a session at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on November 4, 2021. (AFP)
File photo of Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. (AFP)

UK’s Kwarteng sticks to tax plan saying he’s ‘not going anywhere’

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said he’s “not going anywhere, vowing to press on with his economic strategy, even as he comes under intense pressure to reverse chunks of a tax-cutting package announced last month.

“Our position hasn’t changed,” Kwarteng said on Thursday in a pooled television interview in Washington, where he’s attending a meeting of the International Monetary Fund. “We are totally focused on delivering the growth plan.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kwarteng’s comments come even as British officials are privately drafting options for how they might U-turn on parts of the economic strategy announced on September 23, according to a person familiar with the matter. That package was the largest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century and sparked a sell-off in the pound and gilts.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing strong calls from her own Conservative Party to change course in a bid to restore credibility with financial markets.

Read more: UK to publish medium term fiscal plan and forecasts on Oct. 31

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size