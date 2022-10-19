Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani plans flagship firm’s first retail bond
The flagship company of Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani is planning a maiden bond sale to individual investors, after the coal-to-ports conglomerate expanded in the past few years into everything from data centers to cement, media, and alumina.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. has proposed a 10-billion-rupee ($121 million) public sale of bonds, according to a statement from Care Ratings, which assigned the potential issuance an A+ score.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Indian tycoon has been on an acquisition spree this year across sectors as he rapidly seeks to diversify. The Adani conglomerate, which owns India’s largest private-sector port, has been getting into areas beyond its traditional mainstay businesses of ports and power plants.
Credit markets have signaled some concerns. Adani Ports’ seven dollar-denominated notes have lost about 14 percent on average so far this year, while Adani Electricity Mumbai’s 2030 securities have retreated about 17 percent. That compares to a 14.3 percent decline for Indian dollar debt overall.
Adani Enterprises shares have declined 15 percent after hitting a record high last month.
The newest borrowing plan comes just a few weeks after research firm CreditSights stuck to its main conclusion in a report that alleged billionaire Adani’s empire is “deeply overleveraged, even as it corrected some figures for profit and debt at certain units while also dialing back its language.”
The Adani Group has disputed CreditSights’ assessments, saying it’s improved its debt metrics over the past decade, with the leverage ratios of its portfolio companies now “healthy and in line with their respective industries.”
Read more: India’s Gautam Adani becomes world’s third richest trailing only Musk, Bezos
-
Adani ports secures $3.1 billion port project in eastern India stateThe Adani Group will develop a port in India’s West Bengal state at a planned investment of more than $3 billion, as the port-to-power conglomerate ... Economy
-
CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India’s Adani group firmsFitch Group unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in its recent debt report on two power and transmission companies controlled ... Economy
-
Billionaire Adani’s flagship company enters key India index in new boostAdani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship company of Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, has become the second unit of the ports-to-power conglomerate to be ... World News
-
India’s Gautam Adani becomes world’s third richest trailing only Musk, BezosFew outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a ... Economy
-
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, eyes growth beyond India with infra projectsGautam Adani, the richest Asian tycoon, is planning to bolster his empire’s presence outside India with infrastructure projects as he sees his ... Economy
-
Israel to sell Haifa Port to India’s Adani Ports, Gadot group for $1.2 billionIsrael said on Thursday it will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports of India and local ... World News
-
Total, Adani team up for $5 billion India hydrogen projectFrench giant TotalEnergies SE and Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate plan to invest $5 billion to produce green hydrogen and related ... Energy
-
Abu Dhabi’s Borouge petrochem firm secures anchor investors including India’s AdaniAbu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it secured seven cornerstone investors, including India’s wealthy Adani family for ... Economy
-
UAE’s IHC to invest $2 billion in Adani Group’s companiesInternational Holding Co has agreed to invest 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in three of Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s portfolio companies.It ... Economy
-
Billionaire Adani explores partnerships with Saudi AramcoIndian conglomerate Adani Group is exploring potential partnerships in Saudi Arabia, including the possibility of buying a stake in the world’s ... Energy