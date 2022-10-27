Hiring at China’s small firms fails to pick up from record low, following COVID-19
Hiring activities by China’s smaller companies were near a record low last month, underscoring how the slump due to a property downturn and COVID-19 Zero controls is hitting firms which are the backbone of the economy.
The ‘Blue Collar’ Job Index for small and medium-sized businesses, which are mostly in manufacturing and services, showed little improvement in the third quarter after hitting an all-time low of 0.3 in June, according to the Beijing-based China Institute for Employment Research. That means there’s more than three times as many applicants as there are jobs available.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The index “reflects declining hiring demand in manufacturing and services due to the economic downturn” said Zeng Xiangquan, head of the institute which compiled the data. The recent plunge is a sharp reversal from the situation in late 2020 and early 2021, when the index climbed as factories struggled to hire enough workers to meet surging overseas orders for Chinese goods during the pandemic.
The index is compiled based on data from job listing website 58.com Inc. that begins in 2016.
Nationwide data showed the employment situation worsened in September, with the surveyed jobless rate rising to 5.5 percent, while the youth unemployment rate was almost 18 percent, according to data released earlier this week.
COVID-19 and housing
On top of dwindling demand from factories, COVID-19 restrictions also damaged businesses in tourism, catering, and hospitality, according to Zeng. Small companies are likely to be less resilient than larger ones when it comes to withstanding shocks, he said.
With the housing slump now lasting more than a year, jobs related to the property and construction industries showed the biggest declines in the third quarter compared to last year. Job postings for construction supervisors tumbled 94 percent from a year ago, while postings for general construction workers, heating and air-conditioning mechanics and forklift operators all plunged more than 80 percent, according to the index.
That’s a change from the second quarter, when major cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen went into lockdowns and positions such as subway and bus workers, shop assistants, and coffee baristas saw the biggest falls.
Read more: Xi Jinping says China’s economy is ‘resilient,’ vows to deepen global links
-
Germany Cabinet nod for China’s Cosco to take 24.9 pct stake in port terminalsThe German cabinet approved on Wednesday an investment by China’s Cosco for a 24.9 percent stake in one of logistics firm HHLA’s three terminals in ... Economy
-
Parts of China’s Wuhan in lockdown after new COVID-19 cases emergeWuhan locked down one of its central districts after COVID-19 cases were found, as China persists with a zero-tolerance approach to the virus almost ... Coronavirus
-
China’s exports to Russia rise by more than 20 percent as growth slows elsewhereChina’s exports to sanctions-hit Russia rose at a double-digit pace for the third consecutive month in September, bucking the trend of weakening ... Economy
-
Tesla cuts China prices by up to 9 percent as analysts warn of ‘price war’Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9 percent in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry ... Aviation & Transport
-
Xi Jinping says China’s economy is ‘resilient,’ vows to deepen global linksXi Jinping said China’s economy is “resilient” and vowed to deepen economic ties with other countries as he began a third term as head of the ... Economy
-
China reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases even as zero-COVID policy runs in full swingChina reported 1,006 new COVID-19 infections on October 21, of which 215 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission ... World News
-
China gathers top chip firms for emergency talks after Biden curbsChina’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the ... Technology
-
China to remain a key trade partner for Australia: Senior officialChina is an “important trading partner for Australia and will remain so in the face of headwinds ranging from COVID-19 lockdowns to supply-chain ... World News