Top Palestinian start-ups to converge in Dubai at entrepreneurship meet

Twenty promising Palestinian entrepreneurs will gather in Dubai at ICEP 4.0, the 4th edition of the International Conference on Entrepreneurship in Palestine from November 1-2, 2022.

Titled “Innovative Palestine in the UAE; People & Potential” the annual two-day event will be held for the first time in Dubai at Museum of the Future and DIFC Fintech Hive respectively. ICEP 4.0 is being held in strategic partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub with the support of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“It is rare and inspiring to witness Palestinian entrepreneurs overcome geopolitical challenges to innovate and create platforms that can have a real impact on their communities and hopefully the region,” said Tarek Aggad, Chairman of Arab Palestinian Investment Co. (APIC).



“ICEP 4.0 is showcasing vibrant start-ups from a wide range of sectors in Fintech, Ed-Tech, Insur-Tech, AI and Health-Tech. We hope ICEP will help unveil the true potential and versatility of the Palestinian entrepreneurship ecosystem, and to inspire additional support from business leaders and investors in the UAE who can partner with these start-ups on the next step in their growth journey.”



Habib Hazzan, Managing General Partner of Ibtikar Fund, said “With ICEP 4.0, we aim to shine a light on Palestine’s most game-changing, investment-ready startups that will not only find a strong base in Dubai but will someday play a pivotal role in the UAE and wider Arab region given their scalable nature and proven track record in regional markets.”

Read more: Meet the 100 start-ups from Arab world shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution