Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy about 595,000 tonnes wheat

Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) said on Thursday it had issued an international tender to purchase 595,000 tonnes of wheat, confirming earlier reports from European traders.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, Nov. 11, SAGO governor Ahmad Al Fares said in a statement. Arrival in Saudi Arabia is sought between April and June 2023, he said.

The wheat can be sourced from optional global origins. Results are expected on Monday, November 14, traders added.

The tender seeks hard wheat, with 12.5% protein content, in a series of 60,000-tonne and 55,000-tonne consignments, SAGO added.

Traders said that about 180,000 tonnes is sought for arrival in each of the three ports of Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam between April 10 and June 25.

Another 55,000 tonnes is sought for arrival in Jizan port from June 10 to 25, traders said.

In its last reported tender on October 24, SAGO bought 566,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat for arrival in March to April 2023.

