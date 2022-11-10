Tourism Development Fund, Project Management Institute ink deal on Saudi tourism

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Project Management Institute to work together to promote tourism in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The agreement aims to help upskill and train talents to better manage tourism projects in a way that is line with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan. Through Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is working towards transforming and diversifying its economy to become less reliant on oil.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The agreement is vital to fulfilling the Fund’s objectives to develop and prepare human resources for the promising future of the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, enhancing its competitiveness in line with the tourism sector’s growth goals,” TDF’s CEO Qusai Abdullah al-Fakhri said.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will develop educational programs and training courses for the Fund’s employees, clients, and contracting investors, according to SPA.

They will work together to define an action plan on improving the tourism sector in the Kingdom, and share knowledge and expertise on the field, SPA reported.

“The Fund is committed through this agreement to supporting and empowering its employees, clients and contracting investors, as well as developing capabilities to manage tourism projects according to the best international practices. This in turn allows human talents to offer disruptive solutions to challenges, turning them into opportunities and achievements,” according to al-Fakhri.

For his part, the president of Project Management Institute Badr Burshaid said the agreement would help equip individuals with the necessary leadership skills to further develop the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, pushing the country closer to achieving its Vision 2030 goals, SPA reported.

Read more:

Saudi Tourism Authority launches platform to facilitate World Cup travel

Saudi Arabia plans to open around 12,000 hotel rooms in 2022: Tourism minister

Saudi Arabia tops Arab countries for most tourists in 2022: WTO