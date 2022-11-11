Cryptocurrency platform FTX goes bankrupt in US, boss resigns

Crisis-struck cryptocurrency platform FTX has gone bankrupt in the United States and its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, it said Friday.
FTX Group announced in a statement that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, adding it has begun an “orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Chapter 11 is a US mechanism allowing a company to restructure its debts under court supervision while continuing to operate.
It comes at the end of a week in which major cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, have plunged owing to financial chaos at FTX.
The cash-strapped company added that it has appointed John J. Ray as chief executive to replace Bankman-Fried with immediate effect.
“The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation,” said Ray in the statement.
“Stakeholders should understand that events have been fast-moving and the new team is engaged only recently.”
Digital currencies were slammed this week after the biggest cryptocurrency platform Binance agreed to buy troubled rival FTX.com on Tuesday – before scrapping the takeover just one day later.
FTX was plunged into turmoil earlier this month on liquidity fears in a spectacular reversal of fortune for its founder and one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Bankman-Fried.
Doubts had already been growing about the financial stability of FTX despite his good standing in Washington as a public face of crypto investing.
Media reports suggest that FTX had needed to find about $8.0 billion to plug a massive hole in its finances and escape bankruptcy.
Binance meanwhile axed its FTX takeover deal late on Wednesday and cited recent press reports about mismanagement of client funds – and investigations by US regulators.
Read more:
-
Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance walks away from bailoutCryptocurrency markets nursed heavy losses on Thursday, with Bitcoin pinned near a two-year low as investors fretted about the fallout from the ... Technology
-
Binance says crypto moved through platform from ‘bad actors’ in IranFunds belonging to or intended for Iranians have flowed through the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, Binance, the company said Friday, risking ... Middle East
-
Real estate payments in cryptocurrency could become more popular in UAEReal estate transactions involving cryptocurrency in Dubai and throughout the UAE could become more popular, with the region positioning itself as a ... Gulf
-
Developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna issued arrest warrant from South Korean courtA South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, whose spectacular collapse ... World News