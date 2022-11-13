Oman second-quarter GDP up 30 percent, state news agency reports
Oman’s gross domestic product rose 30.4 percent year on year in the second quarter to 20.4 billion Omani riyals ($52.99 billion) at current prices, state news agency (ONA) reported on Sunday.
