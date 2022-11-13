Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
General view of Muscat's Muttrah area in Oman during sunset. (Unsplash, Anfal Shamsudeen)
General view of Muscat's Muttrah area in Oman during sunset. (Unsplash, Anfal Shamsudeen)

Oman second-quarter GDP up 30 percent, state news agency reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Oman’s gross domestic product rose 30.4 percent year on year in the second quarter to 20.4 billion Omani riyals ($52.99 billion) at current prices, state news agency (ONA) reported on Sunday.

Read more:

Oman energy minister sees oil prices going down after winter

Oman posts $2.9 bln budget surplus to end-September

Oman’s wealth fund scouts for UK deals amid pound slump

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size