This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (Reuters)
A view of the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul Group) operator and owner in the capital Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia wealth find PIF reduces majority stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

Reuters
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has sold a 10 percent stake in stock exchange operator and owner Saudi Tadawul Group through a secondary share offering, raising 2.3 billion riyals ($612 million), it said in a statement on Sunday.

The sovereign wealth fund with over $600 billion in assets said it sold 12 million shares through an accelerated bookbuild offering. The fund’s remaining stake amounts to 72 million shares or 60 percent of the company, it said.

“This transaction is in line with PIF’s strategy to recycle the fund’s capital and invest in emerging and promising sectors
in the local economy,” Eyas AlDossari, PIF’s head of investment advisory in the Middle East and North Africa Investments Division, was quoted as saying.

PIF is the main engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan to wean the economy off its dependence on oil.

It sold a 6 percent stake in Saudi Telecom (STC) for 12 billion riyals ($3.2 billion) in December last year.

