US Treasury Secretary Yellen to seek info on China’s COVID-19 policy, property crisis
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will seek information on China’s COVID-19 lockdown policies and its troubled property sector during a meeting with the head of the nation’s central bank this week, according to senior Treasury Department officials.
Information on those two issues could help the US government form a better view on the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, the officials told reporters in Bali, Indonesia, where world leaders are gathering for a Group of 20 summit starting on Tuesday. The officials asked not to be identified as a condition of the briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet Monday in Bali, in the first in-person meeting between heads of state from the nations since the pandemic began.
Yellen is expected to attend that gathering and hold her own meetings, including one with Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China. Yi is expected to step down early next year after he exited the Communist Party’s elite Central Committee at a twice-a-decade congress in October.
On Friday, Xi’s government eased its COVID-19 Zero policy, which has slowed China’s economy, disrupted global supply chains and angered its citizens. On the same day, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission unveiled a sweeping rescue package to bail out a real estate market mired in a record slowdown.
Yellen is also scheduled to meet with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.
The officials said the focus in those sessions will be on keeping sanctions pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and on encouraging the Europeans to offer as much assistance as they could to Ukraine.
The US has offered the most economic assistance, already delivering $8.5 billion, with another $4.5 billion moving in the next two to three months, they said.
The officials said aid to Ukraine from Europe has so far been strong, but they worried about delivering enough in the coming months to keep up with funding needs in the embattled country.
The officials emphasized the uncertainty over those needs, which can be affected by Russian military attacks and whether Moscow approves another deal designed to allow Ukraine to export grains.
There is a risk that the US and its allies undershoot what Ukraine needs, the officials said.
Read more: IMF chief Georgieva warns on US-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproduct
-
IMF chief Georgieva warns on US-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductThe head of the International Monetary Fund warned of risks to the global economy from the rivalry between China and the United States, while ... Economy
-
US president Biden says lines of communication to stay open with ChinaUnited States President Joe Biden on Sunday told the East Asia summit that lines of communication with China would stay open, even as the two ... World News
-
China plans sweeping rescue policies to avert real estate slowdown, liquidity crunchChina has unveiled its most sweeping rescue package to bail out a real estate market mired in a record slowdown and deepening liquidity crunch, ... Economy
-
China reports record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases in Beijing, other citiesChina reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for November 12, including a record number of new daily cases in capital city Beijing, as well as in ... Coronavirus
-
China’s Li says nation to boost trade cooperation with ASEANChina and Southeast Asian countries will step up cooperation in trade, industrialization, the digital economy, energy transition and modern ... World News
-
Biden to meet China’s Xi next week in Bali, will be ‘honest’ about concerns: OfficialA senior Biden administration official said Russia’s war on Ukraine and North Korea’s recent provocations are other issues that the US president will raise. World News