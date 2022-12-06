Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A worker stands at the construction site of East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a Chinese-invested railway project part of the Beijing ‘Belt and Road Initiative,’ in Bentong, Malaysia, on January 13, 2022. (Reuters)
A worker stands at the construction site of East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a Chinese-invested railway project part of the Beijing ‘Belt and Road Initiative,’ in Bentong, Malaysia, on January 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project to continue under new PM Anwar Ibrahim

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project will continue without any changes, according to the newly appointed Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“This project has undergone two reviews on the routes,” Loke told reporters on Tuesday. “Construction has already started and is progressing well.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 50.3 billion ringgit ($11.5 billion) East Coast Rail Link project is part of the Belt and Road initiative between Malaysia and China.

The project is owned by Malaysia Rail Link, with China Communications Construction Co. as a contractor.

The 655-kilometer network will traverse the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang before linking the Klang Valley on the west coast of peninsular Malaysia.

The project has completed 12 tunnel breakthroughs, Malaysia Rail Link said in a statement in October.

Read more: New Malaysia PM Anwar to review plans for 5G network

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size