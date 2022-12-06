Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project to continue under new PM Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project will continue without any changes, according to the newly appointed Transport Minister Anthony Loke.
“This project has undergone two reviews on the routes,” Loke told reporters on Tuesday. “Construction has already started and is progressing well.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 50.3 billion ringgit ($11.5 billion) East Coast Rail Link project is part of the Belt and Road initiative between Malaysia and China.
The project is owned by Malaysia Rail Link, with China Communications Construction Co. as a contractor.
The 655-kilometer network will traverse the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang before linking the Klang Valley on the west coast of peninsular Malaysia.
The project has completed 12 tunnel breakthroughs, Malaysia Rail Link said in a statement in October.
Read more: New Malaysia PM Anwar to review plans for 5G network
-
New Malaysia PM Anwar to review plans for 5G networkMalaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced ... World News
-
Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groupsMalaysia is reviewing its government subsidies program, aiming to direct money toward low-income groups, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday, ... Economy
-
Veteran leader Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s prime ministerMalaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader ... World News
-
Malaysian king tells Barisan to join unity government, as he consults fellow royalsMalaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has decreed that former ruling bloc Barisan Nasional must be part of a so-called unity government, ... World News
-
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin declines king’s request to cooperate with Anwar on unity govtMalaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he declined a request from the country’s king to form a unity government with opposition leader ... World News
-
Explainer: Who is Malaysia’s king and why is he picking the prime minister?Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country’s next prime minister, after ... Features