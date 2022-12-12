Philippines’ Marcos says proposed sovereign wealth fund to help boost investments
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the proposed sovereign wealth fund will help boost economic development and investments in the country.
“I wouldn’t have brought it up otherwise, Marcos said, according to a news release posted by the Office of the Press Secretary on Monday. “It’s very clear that we need added investment. This is another way to get that.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Philippine leader, who is in Belgium to attend a summit, also said the executive will wait for the proposal’s final form from Congress.
Lawmakers have introduced changes to the plan to establish the Maharlika Investments Fund after it drew opposition in the past weeks. The fund is now planned to be sourced from the central bank’s dividends instead of pension funds. It is now backed by economic managers who said it’s a way to drive growth.
Read more: Philippines president says state must find ways to exploit South China Sea resources
-
Philippines president says state must find ways to exploit South China Sea resourcesThe Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said ... World News
-
Philippines’ Marcos wants China to explain ‘benign’ account of rocket part seizurePhilippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday the country will ask Beijing to explain its “more benign” account of an incident involving Chinese ... World News
-
Kamala Harris affirms ‘unwavering’ US defense commitment to treaty ally PhilippinesWashington will defend its oldest treaty ally, the Philippines, if it comes under attack in the South China Sea, US Vice President Kamala Harris ... World News
-
US VP Kamala Harris seeks to reset relations with the Philippines during visitUS Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with Washington’s oldest ally in Asia and one ... World News
-
Philippines to accelerate defense pact with US for troops, facilitiesThe Philippines wants to accelerate a defense pact with US for troops and bases that was earlier stalled, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bolsters ... World News
-
Philippines President Marcos defends father’s martial law legacyPhilippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday defended his late father’s imposition of martial law when in power, saying it was necessary because ... World News
-
Philippines and US kick off joint naval exercises amid tensions with ChinaThe armed forces of the United States and Philippines launched two weeks of joint naval exercises on Monday, reinforcing a close military alliance at ... World News