Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Newly-elected Philippines President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila, Philippines, on June 30, 2022. (Reuters)1956362167_RC242V955KLD_RTRMADP_3_PHILIPPINES-POLITICS
File photo of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Reuters)

Philippines’ Marcos says proposed sovereign wealth fund to help boost investments

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the proposed sovereign wealth fund will help boost economic development and investments in the country.

“I wouldn’t have brought it up otherwise, Marcos said, according to a news release posted by the Office of the Press Secretary on Monday. “It’s very clear that we need added investment. This is another way to get that.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Philippine leader, who is in Belgium to attend a summit, also said the executive will wait for the proposal’s final form from Congress.

Lawmakers have introduced changes to the plan to establish the Maharlika Investments Fund after it drew opposition in the past weeks. The fund is now planned to be sourced from the central bank’s dividends instead of pension funds. It is now backed by economic managers who said it’s a way to drive growth.

Read more: Philippines president says state must find ways to exploit South China Sea resources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size