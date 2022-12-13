IMF agrees $3 bln bailout for Ghana to stabilize economy, manage unsustainable debt
Ghana secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion bailout, a key step in the West African nation’s plans to restructure its unsustainable debt.
The accord, which still requires IMF board approval, enables the government to address its precarious public finances and support the cedi — the world’s worst-performing currency this year. Investor concerns about ballooning government debt — forecast to exceed the size of its economy this year — led to a selloff of government bonds this year that effectively locked the country out of international capital markets.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The economic program aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth, said IMF Ghana Mission Chief Stéphane Roudet. The agreement is also subject to the receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors, he said.
The cedi traded 1.2 percent stronger at 12.15 per dollar by 9:08 a.m. in the Ghanaian capital, Accra. The yield on Ghana’s benchmark 10-year eurobond dropped 32 basis points to 29.22 percent.
Ghana secured the IMF deal after asking local bondholders to accept losses on interest payments, while excluding a haircut on their principal. International bond holders may be asked to accept losses of as much as 30 percent on their principal and forgo some interest, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah said last month before the government began talks with the IMF.
The country had 393.4 billion cedis ($28.1 billion) of debt at the end of June, and debt-service costs equivalent to 68 percent of tax revenue over the same period, according to budget data.
While the world’s second-biggest cocoa producer has no dollar debt maturing until July 2023, it faces 43.5 billion cedis of domestic local-currency bonds maturing through the end of June, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. On top of that, it has $663 million of coupon payments on dollar debt due by that date.
Read more: Ghana orders mining firms to sell 20 percent of refined gold to central bank
-
Ghana orders mining firms to sell 20 percent of refined gold to central bankGhana has ordered all large-scale mining companies to sell 20 percent of their entire stock of refined gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana ... Economy
-
Ghana to begin production of own COVID-19 vaccines in 2024Ghana will start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines in January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday in his State of the Nation Address ... Coronavirus
-
Ghana confirms two cases of deadly Marburg virus in new outbreakGhana has officially confirmed two cases of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, its health service said on Sunday, after ... World News
-
Ghana to fine airlines that bring unvaccinated passengers, or those who test positiveThe operator of Ghana’s main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger they fly in who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 or ... Coronavirus
-
Ghana president receives world's first free Covax COVID-19 vaccineGhana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the world’s first recipient of the coronavirus vaccine from Covax, a global scheme to procure and ... Coronavirus