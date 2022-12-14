UK finance minister Hunt: Wrong choices on inflation now will prolong the pain
The pain caused by inflation will be prolonged if the government makes the wrong choices now, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday, stressing that tough decisions were needed to tackle rising prices.
“I know it is tough for many right now, but it is vital that we take the tough decisions needed to tackle inflation - the number one enemy that makes everyone poorer,” Hunt said in a statement responding to the latest inflation data.
“If we make the wrong choices now, high prices will persist and prolong the pain for millions.”
