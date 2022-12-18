Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People shop at the Sidi Bahri marketplace in downtown Tunis, Tunisia December 7, 2022. (Reuters)
People shop at the Sidi Bahri marketplace in downtown Tunis, Tunisia, on December 7, 2022. (Reuters)

EIB lends Tunisia $233 mln in emergency support for food security

Reuters, Tunis
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, has approved a 220 million euro loan ($233 million) for Tunisia, including 150 million euros in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday.

Tunisia is in a deep financial crisis which has resulted in a shortage of many food commodities in recent weeks. Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Elyess Hamza said the loan will help Tunisia to regularly supply soft wheat.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There are widespread shortages of sugar, cooking oil, milk and butter, coffee, tobacco and bottled water, with the situation seeming worse in poorer regions far from the capital, according to a Reuters report.

Read more: Tunisian parliamentary election had 8.8 percent turnout: Electoral commission

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size