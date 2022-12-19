UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6 pct this year, 3.9 pct in 2023
The United Arab Emirates’ central bank expects real gross domestic product growth of 7.6 percent this year, an upward revision of more than a percentage point, while lowering expectations for growth next year, state news agency WAM said on Monday.
Real GDP was expected to grow 3.9 percent in 2023, revised down from a previous estimate.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UAE’s economy minister said earlier this month GDP is expected to grow 6.5 percent this year, and more than 7 percent next year.
Read more: UAE issues 9 pct corporate tax for firms exceeding $100,000 income
-
UAE to host next major WTO ministerial conference in February 2024The next World Trade Organization ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the global trade watchdog ... World News
-
UAE delegation in Scotland to explore trade and renewable energy opportunitiesA delegation of business leaders and investors from the United Arab Emirates have embarked on an official visit to Scotland to explore opportunities ... Gulf
-
UAE asks state entities to buy local in food security push: Minister Mariam Al MheiriThe United Arab Emirates has directed government entities such as the armed forces and hospital authorities to buy locally grown produce to support ... Economy
-
UAE issues new federal family law for non-Muslim residentsThe UAE has issued a new law pertaining to the personal status for UAE’s non-Muslim residents. The country’s official news agency WAM reported on ... Gulf
-
COP28 must target ‘equitable’ energy transition: UAENext year’s UN climate talks in the United Arab Emirates must work towards a just and equitable energy transition, the host country, seeking a gradual ... Gulf
-
UAE issues 9 pct corporate tax for firms exceeding $100,000 incomeThe United Arab Emirates has issued a decree-law imposing a corporate tax at a 9 percent rate for taxable business income exceeding AED 375,000 ... Gulf