UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6 pct this year, 3.9 pct in 2023

The United Arab Emirates’ central bank expects real gross domestic product growth of 7.6 percent this year, an upward revision of more than a percentage point, while lowering expectations for growth next year, state news agency WAM said on Monday.



Real GDP was expected to grow 3.9 percent in 2023, revised down from a previous estimate.

The UAE’s economy minister said earlier this month GDP is expected to grow 6.5 percent this year, and more than 7 percent next year.

