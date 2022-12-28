Magnom supports Saudi Arabia’s decarbonization goals with sustainable projects

Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Holding, is underlining its commitment to building greener, smarter cities, with the announcement of plans to develop a number of sustainable real estate projects across Saudi Arabia in partnership with Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, (AS+GG Architecture) and The Carbon Lab based in Chicago, USA.

The new developments in the commercial and retail sectors will be a model of best practices in sustainability in line with Saudi Arabia’s unified vision for the future and its pledge to cut the nation’s carbon emissions to net zero.

Renowned architect Adrian Smith and his partner Gordon Gill, representing their international design firm, AS+GG Architecture, who visited Saudi Arabia recently, will lead these ambitious projects in the Kingdom.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop these projects was signed at Rawabi Holding in Al Khobar by Abdulaziz Al Turki, Group Chairman, Rawabi Holding and Nesma & Partners and Chairman of Magnom Properties and the architect Adrian Smith, in the presence of Othman A. Ibrahim, CEO, Rawabi Holding, Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors and Vice Chairman of Magnom Properties; Nouf Al Turki, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Rawabi Holding, Member of its Board of Directors and Member of the Board of Directors of Magnom Properties; and Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties.

Magnom Properties will adopt sustainable and advanced technologies across the planning, construction, and operations of the new futuristic developments based on its proven track record of success and strong clean energy credentials.

Adrian Smith, who has designed world-class projects including the UAE’s Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world -- will use an integrated design approach to highlight each project’s relationship with the natural environment, and will take into consideration building orientation, daylighting, generation of wind power, solar absorption, and the site's geothermal properties.

“Architecture has the unique power to positively influence society, and our work in the region is a telling example of how economic and environmental sustainability can co-exist in urban development. It gives us great pleasure to develop projects across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region in partnership with Magnom Properties. We look forward to seeing how our pioneering design concepts enrich the sustainable journey of Saudi Arabia,” commented Adrian Smith.

The high-performance designs incorporate the vision of Magnom Properties in setting new standards in sustainability across all its ventures by minimising carbon footprint, managing precious resources, improving environmental quality, and integrating intelligence into the built environment.



Abdulaziz Al Turki, Group Chairman, Rawabi Holding and Nesma & Partners and Chairman of Magnom Properties, said: “We work under the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 whereby Saudi Arabia is driving collective commitment to creatively and responsibly meet future energy and climate challenges through a reliance on clean energy, offsetting carbon emissions, and reshaping its cities through principles of sustainable architecture. “

Othman A. Ibrahim, CEO, Rawabi Holding and Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors and Vice Chairman of Magnom Properties, added: “In line with our larger goal of transforming the region through our specialized expertise, we will harness the potential of advanced technologies and innovation to create best-in-class sustainability standards in these projects. Apart from using renewable materials, sustainable energy sources and making efficient use of space and resources, amongst others, technology will play a key role in embedding sustainable practices to align with the decarbonization roadmap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties, commented: “In delivering state-of-the-art developments to empower communities, we remain committed to implementing the core principles of sustainability across all our operations. Our partnership with Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture to realise our ambitious vision reflects our philosophy of collaborating with the best minds worldwide to drive change and positively impact communities.”

