A board shows exchange rates at a foreign currency shop in central Istanbul, Thursday July 21, 2016. Turkey's central bank has cut a key interest rate to help shore up the economy, days after an attempted coup. Turkish stocks are way down from pre-coup levels, as is the Turkish lira. (File photo: AP)
Istanbul retail prices up 2.94 percent monthly in December

Reuters
Retail prices in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, rose 2.94 percent month-on-month in December for an annual increase of 92.97 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Sunday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey’s population of 84 million, increased by 3.71 percent month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 81.31 percent, ITO said.

