DWTC lines up impressive, diverse line-up of exhibitions in first quarter

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) could look back on 2022 as one of great success, and is now ushering in the first quarter of 2023 with an impressive and diverse line-up of conferences and exhibitions.



The event line-up spanning healthcare, energy, art, food, and many more industry sectors.



“The last 12 months have seen Dubai return to pre-pandemic economic form with year-on-year GDP growth of 4.6 percent in the first nine months of 2022 alone. Dubai World Trade Centre played a definitive role in propelling economic momentum by hosting a full calendar of large-scale MICE events, welcoming international visitors in record numbers, setting new event benchmarks, and actively supporting the wider business ecosystem. This growth is set to continue in 2023 with our Q1 events calendar of events spanning a range of industry sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the MICE destination of choice for the world,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President of Venue Services Management at DWTC.

Dubai Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) was the launchpad for the 2023 events calendar. Taking place from January 10-12 and building on last year’s performance, which saw business deals signed totalling Dh 5.1 billion, the 28th edition will once again provide a platform to showcase the latest innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.



The MENA region’s leading pharmaceutical show, the brightest minds and business leaders from pharmacists, researchers and academics to scientists, clinicians and other healthcare professionals will return to the city for three days of intense knowledge sharing and networking.



World of Coffee Dubai, the premier coffee trade show for exhibitors and visitors returned for its second edition from January 11-13.

Organized by DXB LIVE in partnership with The Specialty Coffee Association, Europe’s premier coffee trade show made its successful debut in 2022 with features such as the Roaster Village, Cupping Room, the UAE National Championships, Brew Bar and SCA Community Lounge. The 2023 edition brought back all of these and more, with a jam-packed trade show floor where buyers and sellers reconnecting as well as establishing new business relationships.



Leading global emergency services, security and safety event, Intersec, takes centre stage from January 17-19, with a mandate to unite the industry and accelerate conversations to explore strategies and source technologies for the challenges faced by global security leaders and professionals.



Representatives from over 50 countries will take part including 10 official international country pavilions plus four high-profile conferences across the three days.



Intersec will host a world-class accredited conference, with over 500 international and regional speakers.



Rounding out the month from January 30 to February 2, DWTC will host the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region.



New for 2023, The Intelligent Health Pavilion is a ‘show within a show and a conference within the conference,’ with a focus on enlightening demonstrations of the most innovative and sustainable healthcare technologies, with use cases from collaborating equipment manufacturers, e-Health solution providers and digital health disruptors.



Another legacy medical event is the UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai), which is pegged to take place from February 7-9. The largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world and now in its 23rd edition, the conference theme once again is laser-focused on Education & Innovation Transfer and is the must-attend industry showcase for dentists, dental specialists, hygienists, technicians, radiologists, students, and dental association members, along with ministry representatives, manufacturers, and suppliers.



For a flavour of what’s new in the world of food and beverage, Gulfood, the world's largest and most influential annual trade show for the industry, returns from February 20-24.



A DWTC flagship event, this supercharged five-day event spans the full spectrum of the food and beverage industry, offering an unrivalled trading platform, a world-class showcase for industry excellence and talent and a forum for highlighting the latest trends, innovations and business opportunities.



In the run-up to Ramadan, a back-to-back line-up of events will see March one of our busiest ever months with Dubai Derma kicking off proceedings from March 1-3 and the largest scientific skincare gathering in the Middle East, North Africa and Indian Subcontinent.

Three days of quality education, inspiration, and skills development anchor the popular annual conference, with insights from 250 renowned speakers supported by direct access to a show floor packed with global exhibitors sharing the latest breakthroughs in skincare and cosmetics.



Hosted under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the region’s guide to the future of energy transition, the Middle East Energy (MEE), which runs from March 7-9, will span five key product sectors and host the first Strategic Conference; the only high-level forum exclusively focused on unpacking the complex opportunities and challenges for senior decision-makers in the energy and utilities sector in the Middle East and Africa.



In 2022, Middle East Energy facilitated business deals worth more than Dh 2.5 billion.



Adding color and creativity to Q1 from March 9-12, World Art Dubai (WAD) brings inspiration and originality to Dubai's event calendar with artworks spanning every medium, from paintings, prints and photography to sculpture, pottery, and glass.



Organized by DWTC, the 2023 edition will witness the WAD Awards, which celebrate the top talent across five categories: Emerging Artist; Solo Artist; Gallery; Outstanding Art, and NFT Award.



From March 13-15 , attention shifts to the 19th edition of Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD).



Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, this year’s theme is ‘Energy and Aid: capitalising on available resources’ with the agenda focusing on the way many energy sources have increasingly limited output, while others may be made inaccessible, as demand grows.



The region's first humanitarian aid and development event, DIHAD has been building bridges in the humanitarian aid and development communities since 2004, bringing together key decision-makers from international NGOs, the Red Crescent and Red Cross, UN agencies, charity organizations, academic institutions, relief aid suppliers and governmental bodies, to address the needs of people and countries affected by crisis and natural catastrophes.



GISEC, the region’s most established networking and business platform for IT security, will gather information security and technology professionals, business leaders from March 14-16 for unique access to key learnings and networking opportunities with high-profile government figures and top businesses from across the world.



Officially supported by the UAE's Cybersecurity Council, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and Dubai Police, GISEC welcomes more government decision-makers and solution buyers than any other tech security event in the region, and is the only show featuring 300 plus government entities in one place.



Other calendar events include Light Middle East (January 17-19), The School & Nursery Show (February 4-5), Breakbulk Exhibition (February 13-14), Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) & Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (March 1-2), World Police Summit (March 7-9) and Dubai International Horse Fair (March 17-19).



“DWTC is a key trade enabler and a destination for innovation, knowledge exchange, and idea generation, and we will continue to develop our portfolio of legacy and industry-first events in alignment with the government’s long-term strategic vision,” concluded Julfar.

