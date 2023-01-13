Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A photograph taken on October 20, 2022 shows the Palace of Westminster, house of Parliaments and Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big ben, in central London. (AFP)
A photograph taken on October 20, 2022 shows the Palace of Westminster, house of Parliaments and Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big ben, in central London. (AFP)

UK economy posts surprise growth in November: Official data

AFP, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain’s economy unexpectedly grew in November, official data showed Friday, but it is widely tipped to enter recession this year as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis.

Gross domestic product added just 0.1 percent in the month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, aided by the services sector and despite widespread strikes.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

That followed expansion of 0.5 percent in October.

However, GDP shrank 0.3 percent in the three months to November compared with the three months to August.

“While the economy performed better than expected in November, the data can’t mask the underlining problems in the UK economy,” said economist Alpesh Paleja at the CBI business lobby.

“High inflation is severely impacting household budgets and businesses are facing intense cost pressures. As a result, consumer spending and investment plans are weakening.

“The question for the government now is not whether we will fall into recession, but how long and deep the recession will be.”

UK inflation currently stands at 10.7 percent, the highest for about 40 years, as a result of supply constraints caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns and Brexit fallout, according to economists.

Read more:

UK minister reassures Washington on restored economic stability, fiscal plans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size