Turkey monthly house sales down 8.2 pct; Russians top foreign buyers again
Turkish home sales fell 8.2 percent year-on-year in December to 207,963 houses, with sales to foreigners dropping 18.6 percent, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.
Russians topped the list of foreigners with 2,403 houses purchased in December, reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the fallout from Western sanctions.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
House sales dropped 0.4 percent in 2022 as a whole compared to the previous year, while sales to foreigners rose 15.2 percent, data showed.
Russians also topped the list of foreign buyers in 2022 with 16,312 houses, followed by Iranians with 8,223 houses and Iraqis with 6,241.
The data also showed mortgaged sales declined 51.8 percent in December from a year earlier, and 4.8 percent in 2022 as a whole, making up 18.9 percent of all sales in the year.
Read more:
Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.75 against dollar, with losses near 30 pct
Turkey eyes early elections on May 14 after hint by President Erdogan
-
Property investors wary of ‘overbuilt’ Turkey before riotsA protest against plans to cut trees for a development near Istanbul’s Taksim Square, the precursor to five days of rioting, reflects the ... Property
-
Interest-free property funding gains traction in TurkeyTurkey’s parliament approved regulation this week governing the interest-free funding market for housing, clearing the way for a possible boom in a ... World News
-
Erdogan hopes to salvage relations with the Gulf to save Turkey’s economyIn a bid to shore up Turkey’s flailing economy and rescue its nosediving currency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Doha on Monday in ... Opinion
-
Turkey proposes 1 trillion lira extra budget to tackle rising costs: News agencyTurkey's government has submitted a proposal to parliament for a supplementary budget of some 1 trillion lira ($57.74 billion) to cover rising costs ... World News