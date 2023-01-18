India-UAE partnership summit boosts economic ties between the two countries

In efforts to promote and boost business relations between India and the UAE, the International Business Linkage Forum (IBLF) together with Dubai Chambers will host the India UAE Partnership Summit on January 23 to January 25 in Dubai.

Jointly organized by IBLF and Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, the summit follows a rise in business interest between the two countries on the back of the CEPA agreement and the announcement of Golden visas in the UAE. It is also in line with the chambers’ priority of attracting foreign companies into the emirate and helping Dubai businesses expand internationally.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



India is the world’s fifth largest economy and the second biggest trading partner to the UAE in 2021. Being the first country to sign a bilateral trade agreement with the UAE, India is integral to the country’s economy and is home to 3.5 million Indian citizens, making up 30 percent of the UAE’s population.

Held over the course of three days, the summit will discuss pertinent topics including trade opportunities between India and the UAE with a deep dive into a number of sectors such as manufacturing, startups, healthcare, and food processing, as well as UAE’s Golden visa scheme and its prospects for entrepreneurs and investors alike. It will also present success stories from businesses that have set up and thrived in Dubai.

The India-UAE Partnership Summit will feature a number of keynotes and panel discussions and bring together leading business and government speakers from the public and private sectors of both countries to discuss strategic issues as well as trends influencing the future of trade and economy. It is set to propel ties between the two countries to new heights, strengthen existing business relationships and unlock untapped opportunities in key sectors for both countries.

Inaugurated in 2018, Dubai International Chamber’s international office in Mumbai continuously engages with businesses in the UAE and India to share market intelligence and promote opportunity sectors for both sides to grow their international presence. The office supports the Dubai and India business communities by way of B2B meetings, trade missions, networking events, buyer-seller meetings and brainstorming with businesses on their plans for both markets.

Read more: UAE, India FMs discuss food security, trade growth from CEPA during New Delhi visit