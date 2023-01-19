Live: Saudi Investment Minister at Davos on adapting to changing global value chains

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih joins a World Economic Forum panel in Davos to discuss ways in which businesses and political leaders can successfully navigate the reshuffling of global value chains to enable resiliency, sustainability and inclusive growth.

The panelists will discuss value chains in the context of competing ideologies between reshoring, offshoring and distributed shoring.

Advertisement

Live: Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister joins a WEF panel to explore ways for businesses and political leaders to navigate the reshuffling of global value chains to enable resiliency, sustainability and inclusive growth.https://t.co/NgIRsdhY8Q https://t.co/PtyGjBlgOD — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 19, 2023

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Falih will be joined by:

Richard Baldwin - Professor of International Economics, The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Barbara Frei - Executive Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric Michael Süss - Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Chair, OC Oerlikon Management AG Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem - Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World Limited Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Railways of India

Saudi Arabia is being represented by nine high-level officials at the long-awaited annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Some previous sessions have seen talks from the Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah al-Swaha joined a panel to discuss the implications of the next era of the internet on the metaverse.

It was followed by a panel featuring Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir who was a part of a session discussing ways to maintain the environmental sustainability of future cities.

Read more:

Live: Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir talks sustainable urban living at WEF Davos panel

Saudi Arabia ‘doubling down’ on talent to grow industrial metaverse: Minister at WEF

Watch: Saudi Communications Minister on WEF Davos panel to discuss metaverse