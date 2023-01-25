Saudi Arabia expects financing needs to be around $12 billion in 2023
Saudi Arabia expects its financing needs to be around 45 billion riyals ($12 billion) this year, the National Debt Management Center said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia’s finance minister approved the 2023 annual borrowing plan and a domestic sukuk issuance calendar, NDMC said in a statement. Saudi Arabia raised about 48 billion riyals for 2023 financing needs in pre-funding transactions in 2022, it added.
