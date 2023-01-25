Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A military helicopter, carrying a huge national flag, flies over Riyadh during celebrations marking Saudi Arabi's 90th National Day on September 23, 2020. (AFP)
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia expects financing needs to be around $12 billion in 2023

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia expects its financing needs to be around 45 billion riyals ($12 billion) this year, the National Debt Management Center said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s finance minister approved the 2023 annual borrowing plan and a domestic sukuk issuance calendar, NDMC said in a statement. Saudi Arabia raised about 48 billion riyals for 2023 financing needs in pre-funding transactions in 2022, it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team gear up for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix

Saudi Arabia ahead of UK on women’s health index

Saudi Arabia sees surge in expats as the Kingdom attracts foreign business


Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size