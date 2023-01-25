Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
UAE conglomerate International Holding Company. (Supplied)
UAE conglomerate International Holding Company. (Supplied)

UAE conglomerate IHC considering bid for stake in Adani Enterprise

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

UAE conglomerate International Holding Company is considering bidding for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises’ $2.45 billion (200 billion rupee) follow-on sale of shares that began on Wednesday, the company’s spokesman said.

“IHC is considering the opportunity of bidding for stock purchase in the Adani Enterprise FPO (follow-on public offer); however, should anything materialize, IHC will inform the market as per the governance rules and regulations,” IHC spokesman Ahmad Ibrahim told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bloomberg News earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that IHC was among bidders for the FPO, along with sovereign funds Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala, as well as BNP Paribas.

Read more:

Adani stocks drop after Hindenburg alleges ‘brazen’ fraud

Asia’s richest man Adani plans on IPOs for at least five companies

Billionaire Gautam Adani says India will add $1 trln to GDP every 12-18 months

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size