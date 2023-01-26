India’s Adani Group says it’s exploring legal action against Hindenburg’s accusation
India’s Adani Group said it is exploring legal action against US investor Hindenburg Research after its report accused firms owned by billionaire Gautam Adani of “brazen market manipulation and accounting fraud.”
“We are evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research, Jatin Jalundhwala, Group Head -- Legal, Adani Group said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Bonds and shares of Adani-related entities slumped after Hindenburg, an investment research firm that specializes in short-selling, made wide-ranging allegations of purported corporate malpractice following what it said was a two-year investigation into Adani’s companies.
“The maliciously mischievous, unresearched report published by Hindenburg Research on January 24, 2023, has adversely affected the Adani Group, our shareholders and investors, said Jalundhwala.
“The volatility in Indian stock markets created by the report is of great concern and has led to unwanted anguish for Indian citizens.”
Read more:
Adani stocks drop after Hindenburg alleges ‘brazen’ fraud
UAE conglomerate IHC considering bid for stake in Adani Enterprise
Asia’s richest man Adani plans on IPOs for at least five companies
-
UAE conglomerate IHC considering bid for stake in Adani EnterpriseUAE conglomerate International Holding Company is considering bidding for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises’ $2.45 billion (200 ... Economy
-
Adani stocks drop after Hindenburg alleges ‘brazen’ fraudShares in Adani Group companies fell after well-known US activist investor Hindenburg Research LLC said it was shorting the empire’s stocks and ... Financial Markets
-
Asia’s richest man Adani plans on IPOs for at least five companiesAsia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power ... Economy
-
Billionaire Gautam Adani says India will add $1 trln to GDP every 12-18 monthsAsia’s richest man Gautam Adani said credit metrics at his businesses are improving and a deeper understanding of his rapidly expanding conglomerate ... Economy
-
Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility,’ says India’s richest man AdaniIndian billionaire Gautam Adani sees the takeover of news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) as a “responsibility” rather than a business ... Financial Markets
-
Flagship Adani firm to raise $2.45 billion via new share saleAdani Enterprises , the flagship company of ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, said it will raise 200 billion Indian rupees ($2.45 billion) ... Economy
-
Adani effect propels India stocks past most world markets this yearIndia is set to rank among this year’s best-performing major stock markets globally, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and an economic ... Economy