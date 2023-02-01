Egypt to announce detailed plan for state stake sales soon: PM

Egypt’s government aims to announce a detailed plan next week to offer stakes in at least 20 state companies over the coming year, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
An Egyptian plan to sell stakes in public companies, first announced more than five years ago, has gained new urgency since the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered heavy foreign investment outflows from Egyptian financial markets and threw the economy into crisis.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Egypt in December agreed a $3 billion rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in expectation that the state
withdraw from some non-strategic sectors of the economy to allow space for the private sector to grow.
“The whole goal is to increase the participation of citizens and the private sector in the development process and their management and participation in public institutions that have been owned by the state,” Madbouly said, adding that a detailed plan should be in place after the next cabinet meeting.
The company offerings will be made over the course of a year, with some being sold on the stock exchange and others to strategic investors, Madbouly said.
“Large investors will also participate in restructuring and expanding production lines of the companies while also increasing their capital,” he added.
Read more:
Egypt fintech firm MNT-Halan secures $400 mln in new finance, boosting valuation
Egypt signs $1.5 bln financing agreement with ITFC: Report
Egypt to roll out program for cheaper bread prices as inflation worsens
-
Egypt fintech firm MNT-Halan secures $400 mln in new finance, boosting valuationEgyptian microfinance lending and payments company MNT-Halan is securing $400 million in new equity and finance, bringing its valuation to more than ... Technology
-
Watch: Sisi, Modi oversee Indian Republic Day parade featuring Egypt’s Armed ForcesEgypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi joined India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a parade celebrating the ... Middle East
-
India, Egypt to deepen military co-operation, as Sisi holds talks with PM ModiIndia and Egypt will seek to deepen military cooperation, including between their defense industries, India’s foreign secretary said on ... World News
-
Egypt signs $1.5 bln financing agreement with ITFC: ReportEgypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to fund its trade needs, including ... Business
-
Egypt to roll out program for cheaper bread prices as inflation worsensEgypt will roll out a program to allow people not covered by its state support program to buy bread at prices close to those covered by ... Economy
-
Eni announces new gas discovery offshore EgyptItalian energy group Eni said on Sunday it had made a new gas discovery in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.For the latest ... Energy
-
Egyptian T-bill sales surge in wake of currency depreciationSales of Egyptian 91-day treasury bills leapt to 87.07 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.94 billion) at an auction on Sunday from 14.67 billion pounds last ... North Africa