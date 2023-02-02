Theme
Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, September 7, 2017. (Reuters)
Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, September 7, 2017. (Reuters)

Egypt’s current account deficit at $3.2 bln in July-Sept 2022: Central bank

Reuters
Egypt’s current account deficit dropped to $3.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 from $4.0 billion in the same quarter in the year prior, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

