Egypt’s current account deficit at $3.2 bln in July-Sept 2022: Central bank
Egypt’s current account deficit dropped to $3.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 from $4.0 billion in the same quarter in the year prior, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
