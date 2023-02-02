Turkish exports rose 10 pct year-on-year in January: Trade minister

Turkey’s exports rose 10.4 percent year-on-year to $19.4 billion in January, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Thursday, while imports stood at $33.7 billion in the same period due to heavy energy and gold imports.
Speaking in Ankara, Mus said that in the first month of the year, energy imports increased by 238 percent and gold imports rose 733 percent to stand at $8.8 billion and $5.1 billion respectively.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
According to Reuters calculations based on the trade ministry data, Turkey’s trade deficit jumped some 37 percent year-on-year in January to $14.3 billion.
Read more: Turkey inflation slows slightly for first time since 2021: Official
-
Turkey and Morocco are emerging as demand sources for Russian diesel before EU banFor clues on the future landscape of the diesel market when the European Union bans fuel imports from Russia, Turkey and Morocco are good places to ... Energy
-
Turkey’s Erdogan announces elections for May 14President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey’s elections will be held on May 14 -- a month earlier than scheduled -- according to a video ... Middle East
-
Turkey's foreign minister says he expects US to approve F-16 jet saleTurkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said he expected US to approve a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, saying the ... World News
-
Turkey monthly house sales down 8.2 pct; Russians top foreign buyers againTurkish home sales fell 8.2 percent year-on-year in December to 207,963 houses, with sales to foreigners dropping 18.6 percent, data from the Turkish ... Economy
-
Gas supply to Turkey from Iran pipeline down 70 pct due to fault: BOTASThe supply of natural gas to Turkey from an Iranian pipeline is down 70 percent from the start of 2023 due to a fault in the Iranian network, Turkish ... Energy
-
Turkey’s raft of pre-election spending to swell budgetPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to allow more than 2 million Turkish workers to retire early is his latest measure to ease economic ... Economy
-
Turkey to earmark $13 billion for early retirement in key ballot pledgeTurkey’s government wants to set aside at least $13 billion a year to offer early retirement to millions of citizens in a key election ... Economy
-
Turkey's natural gas find in Black Sea now comes to 710 bcm: ErdoganThe total volume of natural gas Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea now amounts to 710 billion cubic meters (bcm) after a new field was located and ... Energy
-
Turkey inflation slows slightly for first time since 2021: OfficialTurkey’s inflation slightly slowed in November for the first time since May 2021, official data showed on Monday.The rate slowed to 84.39 percent, ... Economy