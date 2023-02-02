Turkish exports rose 10 pct year-on-year in January: Trade minister

Turkey’s exports rose 10.4 percent year-on-year to $19.4 billion in January, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Thursday, while imports stood at $33.7 billion in the same period due to heavy energy and gold imports.

Speaking in Ankara, Mus said that in the first month of the year, energy imports increased by 238 percent and gold imports rose 733 percent to stand at $8.8 billion and $5.1 billion respectively.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



According to Reuters calculations based on the trade ministry data, Turkey’s trade deficit jumped some 37 percent year-on-year in January to $14.3 billion.

Read more: Turkey inflation slows slightly for first time since 2021: Official