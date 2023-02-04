Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023: CEO

Nestle will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.
The increases will not be as steep as they were in 2022, but “we have some catching up to do over the full year,” Schneider was quoted as telling Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview due for publication on Sunday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In the first nine months of 2022, the world’s biggest food group, which makes KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales growth of 8.5 percent, of which price rises accounted for 7.5 percentage points.
Inflation in many developed economies has been running at multi-decade highs, driven in large part by increases in prices of food and energy.
Read more:
Nestle airlifts baby formula to US from Europe to ease shortage
Greenhouses to vertical farming: The Middle East’s path to foolproof food security
-
Nestle’s vitamins push tested by cost-of-living squeeze on household budgetsPackaged-goods giants like Nestle SA and Unilever Plc have poured billions into acquisitions of vitamin brands in recent years, seeking growth beyond ... Healthy Living
-
Nestle to invest over $1 billion by 2030 to protect coffee from climate threatNestle SA, the world’s largest coffee company, will invest more than $1 billion by 2030 to encourage farmers supplying its Nescafe brand to employ ... Business
-
Development partners commit $30 bln to food production in AfricaDevelopment partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, said Akinwumi Adesina, president of the ... World News
-
India aims for $17 billion cut in food, fertilizer subsidies in 2023: ReportIndia aims to cut spending on food and fertilizer subsidies to 3.7 trillion rupees ($44.6 billion) in the fiscal year from April, down 26 percent from ... World News