India discussing global crypto regulation with G20 : Minister Sitharaman
India is discussing with Group of 20 members ways to develop a standardized global framework for regulating cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
If technology-driven assets such as cryptocurrencies are to be regulated, “one country alone cannot do anything,” Sitharaman told a media conference after a customary post-budget meeting with the Reserve Bank of India board in New Delhi.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“That’s why we are discussing with every country whether we could frame a standard operating procedure that we all can adopt and create a regulatory framework,” she said.
India holds the G-20 presidency this year and crypto regulation and climate change are likely to be among the many topics of discussion.
Sitharaman’s comments echo that of the International Monetary Fund, which has stressed developing global standards for regulating cryptocurrencies. “Eventually, we need robust, comprehensive, globally consistent crypto regulation and supervision,” wrote IMF’s Bo Li and Nobuyasu Sugimoto in a blog last month.
While India does not ban trading in crypto assets, it introduced a harsh tax rate last year, virtually choking the activity. Offsetting losses in one crypto asset with gains from another has also been disallowed.
Read more:
India Central Bank Chief warns crypto could cause next financial crisis
Indian investors alarmed as crypto exchanges block transfer network
Warning against cryptocurrency, India central bank chief says tulips have more value
-
G20 energy meeting in India to balance fossil fuels, renewablesOver 500 energy industry heavyweights will descend on the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday to discuss the future of renewables and fossil fuels at India Energy Week — the first big ticket event of the country’s presidency of the Group of 20 leading economies Energy
-
PM Modi urges world unity as India assumes G20 presidencyThe world must cooperate to tackle the greatest challenges of climate change, terrorism, and pandemics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal meets Indian counterpart on G20 sidelinesSaudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Indian counterpart Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 ... Gulf
-
India Central Bank Chief warns crypto could cause next financial crisisIndia’s central bank governor warned Wednesday that cryptocurrency markets risked causing the next global financial crisis, saying the recent collapse ... Technology
-
Indian investors alarmed as crypto exchanges block transfer networkBig Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency through a widely-used ... World News
-
Warning against cryptocurrency, India central bank chief says tulips have more valueIndia’s central bank chief delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip - ... Economy
-
India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee,’ tax cryptocurrency up to 30 pctIndia will introduce a state-backed “digital rupee” and impose a 30 percent tax on profits from virtual currencies, the government announced ... Economy