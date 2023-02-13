Adani saga spotlight shifts to Indian market regulator, as shares skid again
India’s market regulator is set to brief the federal government on its investigation into Adani group’s shelved share sale, two sources said, thrusting the watchdog into the limelight in a week when its laws also face scrutiny by the nation’s top court.
The upheaval in the Indian conglomerate triggered by a short-seller’s report last month continued on Monday, with shares in its listed companies extending their losses.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group’s seven listed stocks have lost about $120 billion in market value since a January 24 report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock
manipulation, allegations the company has denied.
The fallout has sparked worries of financial contagion in India, protests in parliament where lawmakers have demanded an investigation, ratings outlook downgrades of some Adani units and cast a shadow on the company’s capital raising plans. Gautam Adani has also lost his crown as Asia’s richest person.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been probing the group’s market rout, including examining trade patterns and any potential irregularities in the $2.5 billion share sale of flagship company Adani Enterprises that Adani group was forced to cancel due to the stock’s plunge, Reuters has previously reported.
The SEBI board will update finance ministry officials on its inves-tigation on February 15, the sources said, on condition of anonym-ity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.
SEBI and the finance ministry did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment.
India’s Supreme Court is set to resume its hearing on Monday on public interest petitions that raised concerns about steep investor losses sparked by Hindenburg’s report. The court has asked the market regulator to explain its regulatory frameworks and how such losses can be prevented in the future.
Last week, Moody’s downgraded the ratings outlook for some Adani group companies, while index provider MSCI said it would cut the weightings of some in its stock indexes.
On Monday, all stocks of the Adani group were under pressure. Adani Enterprises fell 8 percent, while Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Transmission lost 5 percent each.
Adani Total, a joint venture with France’s TotalEnergies, has lost 70 percent since the Hindenburg report, while Adani Enterprises is down 50 percent.
Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Adani has halved its revenue growth target and plans to scale down fresh capital expenditure. A company spokesperson told Reuters the report was “baseless, speculative,” without elaborating further.
After the Hindenburg report’s release, Adani group has prepaid some of its $25 billion debt and pledged to independently review the short-seller’s claims but the carnage in its securities has continued.
“The effects of management’s attempts to reassure investors will take at least three to six months to start reflecting in share prices. Price damage has been significant,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.
In recent days, concerns have also arisen about exposure of Indian and foreign lenders to the Adani group. In its rebuttal of Hindenburg’s allegations, the conglomerate had pointed to its international banking relationships as a sign of its strength.
Singapore’s DBS Group said on Monday it has a S$1.3 billion ($976 million) exposure to Adani group companies, out of which S$1 billion was to finance its cement business. It said it was not concerned about its exposure to the group.
“They’re solid, cash-generating companies, so we’re not concerned about the exposure,” Chief Executive Piyush Gupta told an earnings briefing, referring to the cement business, which Adani acquired for $10.5 billion last year from Holcim.
DBS was among a group of banks which provided financing.
Read more:
Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue: Finance minister
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company: Trustee
Indian market regulator probes Adani links to investors, PM Modi’s office briefed
-
Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue: Finance ministerIndian regulators are aware of concerns regarding the Adani Group conglomerate, the finance minister said on Saturday, responding to comments by the ... Banking & Finance
-
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company: TrusteeThree Adani group companies have pledged shares for lenders to the Indian conglomerate's flagship Adani Enterprises, which pulled a $2.5 billion share ... Financial Markets
-
Indian market regulator probes Adani links to investors, PM Modi’s office briefedIndia’s market regulator is investigating Adani Group’s links to some of the investors in the conglomerate’s aborted $2.5 billion share sale, two ... Financial Markets
-
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund says it pulled out of Adani groupNorway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said Thursday it has completely divested its assets in the troubled Indian ... World News
-
MSCI to declare changes to free float status of some Adani securitiesIndex provider MSCI said on Thursday it had determined that some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float after market ... Banking & Finance
-
India’s Adani faced margin call on $1.1 billion loan before repaying in full: ReportAdani Group Chairman Gautam Adani faced a margin call of more than $500 million on a $1.1 billion share-backed loan, prompting him to repay the whole ... Financial Markets
-
Indian PM Modi fends off attack over Adani links, recounts past scamsIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided any direct mention of the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller and a subsequent rout in its market ... World News
-
Adani Ports mulls repaying $604.6 mln debt to calm investorsGautam Adani’s ports unit is considering to repay about 50 billion rupees ($604.6 million) of loans, as the beleaguered Indian tycoon seeks to trim ... Business
-
Adani Green says it’s winning investor backing as profit jumpsAdani Green Energy Ltd., billionaire Gautam Adani’s clean energy arm, insisted it’s won the backing of investors in recent days amid a stock rout ... Business