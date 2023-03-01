Citigroup CEO says clients are shifting supply chains away from China
Citigroup Inc.’s clients are shifting supply chains away from China in a trend that is likely to last for years, according to David Livingstone, the lender’s chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Citi remains positive on China but a recalibration of global supply chains that’s been underway since the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated following the war in Ukraine, Livingstone said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“That will be a multi-year, decadal type trend and we’re seeing places, like Mexico, like Vietnam and others benefiting very significantly, and that’s something which we can assist with wherever our clients go,” he said, predicting that chips will also move away from China.
The expanding trade conflict between the US and China is spurring a rethink of the electronics industry’s decades-old supply structures. The world’s reliance on the Asian nation became starkly clear during the COVID-19 Zero years, when Beijing’s restrictions choked off the supply of everything from phones to cars.
Read more:
Supply chain price pressures have healed yet their mark on inflation to endure
US, three Asian partners discussed chip supply chain: Reports
iPhone supply chain takes hit from China’s COVID-Zero policy enforcers
-
South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilienceOfficials from South Korea, the United States and Japan have held their first economic security dialogue, South Korea’s presidential office said on ... Technology
-
Supply chain price pressures have healed yet their mark on inflation to endureSupply chains across the world are healing up almost as fast as they broke down. That doesn’t mean the pressure they’re exerting on inflation will ... Economy
-
US, three Asian partners discussed chip supply chain: ReportsThe US and three Asian partners with major semiconductor industries held the first meeting among their senior officials earlier this month to discuss ... Technology
-
China’s abrupt COVID-19 shift hits supply chains from solar to coalChina’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.A ... World News
-
iPhone supply chain takes hit from China’s COVID-Zero policy enforcersWith little warning, China locked down the world’s largest iPhone factory on Wednesday, declaring the zone around the Zhengzhou Foxconn Technology ... Coronavirus