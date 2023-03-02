Adani Group stocks extend rebound amid series of block trades

Shares of Adani Group companies climbed on Thursday as block trades in some of the conglomerate’s stocks suggested institutional investors were buying after a prolonged rout.
Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. erased an early loss of 10 percent as 36.8 million shares, equaling 3.2 percent of its equity, changed hands in two block trades. A series of block deals also punctuated early trading in other group stocks like Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd., according to exchange data.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The block deals point to some trades between foreign institutional investors or promoters because only they hold such large amounts of shares,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. “In the meantime, the negative newsflow for the group has reduced and some investors may be finding valuations attractive at this point.”
All 10 Adani Group stocks closed higher on Wednesday, the first such occurrence since the explosive report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January sparked an unprecedented rout in the conglomerate’s shares. They were all up again as of 11:54 a.m. in Mumbai.
Adani Enterprises surged more than 30 percent in the previous two sessions as the embattled group conducted investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong to shore up confidence.
Adani stocks held the advance as India’s top court on Thursday ordered setting up of a six-member panel to probe US short-seller Hindenburg’s allegations of accounting fraud against the conglomerate. It also asked the local markets regulator to investigate any manipulation in the Adani stocks and apprise the court and the expert panel of its findings within two months.
The Adani Group welcomes the order, which will “bring finality in a time bound manner,” Chairman Gautam Adani said via a Twitter post. Adani Group has repeatedly denied allegations made in Hindenburg’s report.
The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 2, 2023
The court-appointed panel is also tasked with assessing if there has been regulatory failure in this situation and to suggest measures for strengthening regulatory framework.
The 10 companies part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power empire added about $9 billion in market value in the last two sessions, trimming the combined loss since Hindenburg’s January 24 report to $143 billion.
“These block deals are clear indication that institutional buyers are coming into play,” said Kishor Ostwal, CEO of Mumbai-based investment advisory firm CNI Research Ltd.
Read more:
Top India court sets up six-member panel to probe Adani market manipulation charges
Modi’s ruling party has ‘nothing to hide’ on India’s Adani group: Home minister Shah
Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue: Finance minister
-
Top India court sets up six-member panel to probe Adani market manipulation chargesIndia’s top court set up a six-member panel to probe allegations against the Adani Group, after a bombshell report from an American short seller wiped ... Economy
-
India’s Adani secures $3 billion credit from Middle East wealth fund: ReportIndia’s Adani Group has told creditors it has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, ... Economy
-
Adani CFO says not seeking refinancing, capital plans at roadshow in Hong KongAdani Group isn’t seeking to refinance debt or inject capital, its fi-nance chief said on the sidelines of an investor roadshow aimed at rebuilding ... Economy
-
India’s Adani in talks for $400 mln debt against Australian coal port assets: ReportAdani Group is in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against some of its assets in Australia, the Economic Times ... Business
-
Adani group’s combined market value drops below $100 bln as rout widensThe combined market value of Adani Group’s shares fell below $100 billion on Tuesday, a reflection that attempts to reassure investors following a ... Economy
-
India’s BJP slams George Soros for saying Adani’s troubles will weaken PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi’s party accused billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros of trying to undermine India’s democracy on Friday by ... World News
-
India’s Adani aims to tackle debt deadlines with cash and private notesExecutives of the embattled Adani Group told investors in a call that they will address deadlines to repay debt with options including private ... Economy
-
India’s scandal-hit Adani Enterprises returns to profit in latest earnings reportIndian billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm returned to profit in the December quarter, earnings reports showed on Tuesday, as the tycoon ... Economy
-
Modi’s ruling party has ‘nothing to hide’ on India’s Adani group: Home minister ShahIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has “nothing to hide or be afraid of” on the controversy over Adani group, the home minister said on ... World News
-
India’s Adani Group tries to reassure investors as market rout continuesIndia’s Adani Group sought to reassure investors on Monday as a rout in its shares continued, saying its business plans were fully-funded, its ... Economy
-
Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue: Finance ministerIndian regulators are aware of concerns regarding the Adani Group conglomerate, the finance minister said on Saturday, responding to comments by the ... Banking & Finance