Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People exchange Lebanese pound and US dollar notes on the black market in Lebanon's capital Beirut on June 18, 2020. (AFP)
People exchange Lebanese pound and US dollar notes on the black market in Lebanon's capital Beirut on June 18, 2020. (AFP)

Lebanese lira hits new historic low of 100,000 to the US dollar

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Lebanon’s currency hit a new low of 100,000 to the US dollar on Tuesday, according to the unofficial market rates used by most of the country.

The Lebanese lira has continuously depreciated since nationwide anti-government protests rocked the country in 2019, followed by the catastrophic Beirut blast and COVID-19 in 2020.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Embattled Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh had pegged the lira to the US dollar at a rate of 1,500 since the late 90s.

The peg was finally changed last month, but at 15,000 to the dollar,

A run on banks coupled with corruption and years of mismanagement by the political elite has led Lebanon into what the World Bank has dubbed as one of the worst economic crises in history.

The country has also had no president and a fully functioning government since November.

Meanwhile, a shortage of medicine and other staples has forced over 70 percent of the population into poverty and driven thousands to flee for a better future abroad.

Read more: Lebanese banks do not have enough liquidity, says head of banking association

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size