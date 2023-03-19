Warren Buffett holds discussions with Biden officials on banking crisis: Source

Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Warren Buffett has held discussions with senior Biden administration officials about the banking crisis, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.



The White House and US Treasury declined to comment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Bloomberg News reported earlier that Buffett had been in touch with administration officials in recent days about the regional banking crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Advertisement

The source declined to elaborate on the details of the discussions.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month has shaken confidence in the banking system and prompted a sell-off in banking stocks.

Read more:



Silicon Valley Bank collapse pushes hundreds to shift to JPMorgan and other US banks

Biden tells citizens to be confident in banking system, urges new regulations



State regulators close New York’s Signature bank, say depositors will be made whole