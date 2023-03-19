Theme
FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, during the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, US. (File photo: Reuters)

Warren Buffett holds discussions with Biden officials on banking crisis: Source

Reuters, Wilmington, Delaware
Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Warren Buffett has held discussions with senior Biden administration officials about the banking crisis, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The White House and US Treasury declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Buffett had been in touch with administration officials in recent days about the regional banking crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The source declined to elaborate on the details of the discussions.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month has shaken confidence in the banking system and prompted a sell-off in banking stocks.

