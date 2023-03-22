Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Two Egyptian women shopping in a supermarket in Cairo, Egypt, December 1, 2019. Picture taken December 1, 2019. (Reuters)
Two Egyptian women shopping in a supermarket in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)

World Bank agrees $7 bln new partnership framework with Egypt

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The World Bank approved a new country partnership framework (CPF) for Egypt for the financial years 2023-2027 providing the country with $7 billion in funds, the lender said on Wednesday.

The CPF will entail $1 billion per year from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and about $2 billion during the entire CPF period from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the statement said, adding that the program was meant to support Egypt's efforts in green and inclusive develop-ment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Egypt’s president backs bigger private role in line with IMF demands

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size