German unions call for major transport strike on March 27

German unions called a major transport strike for Monday as workers demand higher wages to cope with surging inflation, the latest industrial action in Europe’s top economy.
Staff at airports, ports, the railways, buses and subways will walk out across much of the country, the Verdi and EVG unions announced on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We think there will be extensive participation in the strike,” Verdi chief Frank Werneke told a press conference.
It follows a series of strikes in recent months in Germany in numerous areas, from the postal service to airports and local transport.
Like in many other countries, Germans are struggling with surging inflation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent food and energy costs soaring.
Verdi represents some 2.5 million public sector employees, while EVG represents workers on the railways and at bus companies.
It is rare for unions to join forces to call a strike in Germany, and it follows a series of failed talks with employers in recent weeks.
Verdi is demanding a rise of 10.5 percent in monthly salaries, while EVG is demanding a 12 percent rise for those it represents.
The announcement came ahead of a third round of salary negotiations for public sector workers, which begin on Monday.
Read more:
Germany records its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years
-
France rejects German push to change rules on zero car emissionsFrance’s European Affairs Minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have ... Technology
-
Germany replaces military chief in command shake-upGermany's new defense minister Boris Pistorius has replaced the head of the armed forces, sources said on Monday, following controversial comments ... World News
-
Germany airport staff strikes sees 350 flights cancelledA 24-hour strike by security staff at four German airports will force the cancellation of 351 flights Monday, their union announced, an action ... Aviation & Transport
-
Germany’s Deutsche Bahn bets on Huawei for railway digitalization amid security woesGerman rail operator Deutsche Bahn, which is digitizing its operations, last December awarded a €64 million ($67.79 million) contract to supply most ... World News