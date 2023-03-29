Adani stocks advance as group promptly rebuts debt repayment reports

Adani Group shares rose Wednesday after the conglomerate rebutted reports about its ability to repay debt, easing renewed concerns about a crisis of confidence.
The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. advanced as much as 6.8 percent while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. add-ed more than 5 percent. Other group companies also gained, par-ing losses on Tuesday spurred by reports from the Economic Times and The Ken.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ports-to-power conglomerate denied the reports in separate statements on Tuesday, calling the Economic Times’ claims that the group is seeking to renegotiate the terms of $4 billion worth of loans “baseless speculation.” Later in the day, the company addressed The Ken report, saying it had paid off share-backed financing amounting to $2.15 billion and that the stock pledged for those facilities had been released.
The latest claims made by the local media come at an inopportune time for billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire. They cast doubt on the group’s ability to raise funds at a time when it is attempting to rebuild trust after short seller Hindenburg Research’s report al-leging fraud and market manipulation wiped out more than $150 billion from its market value at one point.
“The company is doing the right thing by clarifying on newsflow, which is important. They are ticking all the right boxes by making their communication clear,” said Alok Churiwala, managing director of Mumbai-based Churiwala Securities Pvt. “Investors are still shaky about Adani stocks and we can see this lack of confidence as shares are reacting to every media report.”
Of 15 Adani USD bonds of tracked by Bloomberg, 10 fell as of 12:50 pm in Hong Kong. Adani International Container Terminal’s February 2031 notes declined 0.5 cents to 75.1 cents to the low-est since early February. Adani Ports’ bonds due in February 2031 slipped 0.3 cents.
Read more:
Adani Group stocks drop on renewed concerns over ability to repay its debt
India’s Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of favoring Adani Group
Top India court sets up six-member panel to probe Adani market manipulation charges
-
India’s Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of favoring Adani GroupIndia’s top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was being targeted ... World News
-
Adani Group stocks drop on renewed concerns over ability to repay its debtAdani Group stocks slumped to erase over 523 billion rupees ($6.4 billion) in market value on Tuesday, the biggest decline since early February, on ... Economy
-
‘Another big one’: Short seller Hindenburg says after explosive Adani allegationsHindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped ... Financial Markets
-
Adani Group stocks extend rebound amid series of block tradesShares of Adani Group companies climbed on Thursday as block trades in some of the conglomerate’s stocks suggested institutional investors were buying ... Economy
-
Top India court sets up six-member panel to probe Adani market manipulation chargesIndia’s top court set up a six-member panel to probe allegations against the Adani Group, after a bombshell report from an American short seller wiped ... Economy
-
India’s Adani in talks for $400 mln debt against Australian coal port assets: ReportAdani Group is in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against some of its assets in Australia, the Economic Times ... Business
-
Adani group’s combined market value drops below $100 bln as rout widensThe combined market value of Adani Group’s shares fell below $100 billion on Tuesday, a reflection that attempts to reassure investors following a ... Economy
-
India’s BJP slams George Soros for saying Adani’s troubles will weaken PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi’s party accused billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros of trying to undermine India’s democracy on Friday by ... World News
-
India’s Adani aims to tackle debt deadlines with cash and private notesExecutives of the embattled Adani Group told investors in a call that they will address deadlines to repay debt with options including private ... Economy