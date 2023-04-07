Ukraine credit rating pushed further into junk by S&P

Ukraine’s credit score was cut on Friday by S&P Global Ratings after the government unveiled a plan to restructure its external debt before mid-2024.

The war-torn nation was lowered to CCC from CCC+, with a negative outlook.

The Pentagon is investigating a leak of classified war documents detailing US and NATO plans for building up the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned offensive against Russia were posted this week on social media channels, the New York Times reported.

Separately, the US is opposing efforts by some European nations to offer Ukraine a clear “road map to NATO membership at the alliance’s July summit in Lithuania,” the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Russia’s troops continue offensive operations centered on Bakhmut and near Lyman, Avdiivka, and Maryinka in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s military said early Friday.

Kyiv’s troops repelled more than 40 attacks in the past day.

