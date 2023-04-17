Dubai-based Network International receives $2.61 bln cash offer from CVC
Dubai-based Network International Holdings Plc said it received a non-binding takeover bid from CVC Capital Partners and Francisco Partners valued at about $2.61 billion (£2.1 billion).
The Middle Eastern credit card processor said in a statement on Monday that it would be minded to accept the all-cash proposal of 387 pence per share should CVC and Francisco make a firm offer.
It has agreed to provide the consortium with access to confirmatory due diligence.
Network International said the latest proposal follows a series of others that had been rejected. CVC and Francisco have until 5 p.m. UK time on May 11 to announce their intention to make a firm offer.
Bloomberg News reported over the weekend that talks about a takeover of Network International were advanced.
