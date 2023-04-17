Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
According to the bank statement, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is to issue a two-tranche bond that includes a portion to be used for boosting its capital ratios. (Photo courtesy: The National)
According to the bank statement, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is to issue a two-tranche bond that includes a portion to be used for boosting its capital ratios. (Photo courtesy: The National)

UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in first quarter, up 27 pct to $511 mln

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-biggest lender, reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by higher net interest and non-interest income.

The bank reported a record net profit of $511 million (1.878 billion dirhams) in the January-March quarter, a bourse filing showed, up from 1.483 billion a year earlier.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are pleased to achieve these record quarterly results, especially in light of the heightened uncertainty in the global
economy and international banking sector,” Chief Executive Alaa Eraiqat said.

Net interest income rose 33 percent to 2.851 billion dirhams while non-interest income rose 34 percent to 1.061 billion.

Total customer deposits increased by 19 percent to 311 billion dirhams as of the end of March while net loans rose 7 percent to 264 billion dirhams.

Advertisement

Read more: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in talks to sell $3.7 bln of bad loans: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size