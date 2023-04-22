US rideshare service Lyft plans major staff cuts

US rideshare service Lyft on Friday sent word to employees that it plans a major staffing reduction to cut costs.

“We need to be a faster, flatter company,” Lyft chief executive David Risher said in an email posted at its website.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will significantly reduce the size of the team as part of a restructuring to focus on better meeting the needs of riders and drivers,” he added.

Lyft will notify employees next week as to whether they still have jobs with the San Francisco-based company, which will keep all of its offices closed that day, Risher said.

Lyft plans to use money it saves to keep prices competitive, improve pick-up times, and give drivers better earnings, according to the chief executive.

Lyft is Uber’s rival in North America.

Both companies were recovering from a ridership drop during the pandemic when a downturn in the broader economy forced painful belt tightening at internet firms.

Lyft already had a round of major layoffs late last year.

Read more:

Toyota acquires Lyft’s self-driving division for $550 mln