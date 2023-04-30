Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Egypt Supply Minister Ali Moselhy speaks to the media during a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)
Egypt Supply Minister Ali Moselhy speaks to the media during a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)

Egypt plans to raise ration card commodity prices: Supply Minister

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Egypt plans to gradually increase the price of basic commodities distributed through ration cards in the coming period, according to the country’s supply minister.

“The hike of subsidized commodities prices distributed through ration cards now force us to review the prices or otherwise the government will not be able to fund or provide these commodities,” Supply Minister Ali El-Mosilhy said at a press conference in Cairo.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added that the review process would start in the coming days.

The government has deliberately reduced the stocks of some items such as wheat and vegetable oils that are imported from abroad, for shorter periods ranging between three months and six months, as a result of high inflation and a dollar shortage, El-Mosilhy said.

To deal with the dollar shortage, the government is considering adopting local currencies between Egypt and some countries with which it trades. Negotiations with Russia, China, and India are ongoing, but nothing has been decided yet, as the matter is on the table for central and commercial banks, according to El-Mosilhy.

Egypt also plans to import 5 million tons of wheat from the global market in the fiscal year 2023-2024, he added.

Read more:

Egypt’s inflation spikes again, hiking prices of basic food

Egypt to roll out program for cheaper bread prices as inflation worsens

EU provides $104 million to Egypt to cope with rising food prices

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size